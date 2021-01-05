Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WBA opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

