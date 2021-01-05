Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th. Analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $464.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $879.65 million, a PE ratio of 295.03 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

In other news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,049 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $194,734.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,333.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 3,975 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $85,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,440 shares of company stock valued at $378,011. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.