EXFO (EXFO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). EXFO had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.85 million. On average, analysts expect EXFO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFO opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. EXFO has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.50 million, a P/E ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXFO shares. TheStreet cut shares of EXFO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of EXFO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.71.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

