Zacks Investment Research Lowers Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) to Hold

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

Get Immersion alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities increased their price target on Immersion from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of IMMR opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. Immersion has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $289.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.00, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Immersion will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immersion news, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 1,550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $15,190,000.00. Also, CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 8,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $61,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,045,509 shares of company stock worth $29,595,643 in the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,190,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 294.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 192,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immersion (IMMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.