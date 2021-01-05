Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HALLMARK FINANCIAL and its wholly owned subsidiaries engage in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. Their business primarily involves marketing, underwriting and premium financing of non-standard automobile insurance, as well as claims adjusting and other insurance related services. “

Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $59.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $122.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 108.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 878,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 457,279 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 166,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 14,991 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

