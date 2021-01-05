Analysts Set Expectations for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NOG. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Shares of NOG opened at $8.88 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $23.40.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.73 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 79.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 210,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 92,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000.

In related news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,811,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,398,500.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

