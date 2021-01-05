Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of ITCB opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Itaú Corpbanca has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $426.55 million during the quarter.

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to large and medium-sized companies, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

