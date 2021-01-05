Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation is based in New York. “

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HYMC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hycroft Mining in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hycroft Mining in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hycroft Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HYMC opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61. Hycroft Mining has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $16.17.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hycroft Mining will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stanton K. Rideout purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 21,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $175,021.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,525 shares of company stock worth $893,140 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Valueworks LLC boosted its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 468,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 99,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hycroft Mining (HYMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.