La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut La-Z-Boy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Sidoti raised La-Z-Boy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. La-Z-Boy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $42.69.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $459.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.90 million. Research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

In related news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 96,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $3,560,247.76. Also, CAO Lindsay A. Barnes sold 19,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $763,765.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,565 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,745 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the second quarter worth $28,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

