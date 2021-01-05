Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Nautilus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Nautilus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Nautilus from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.07.

NLS stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.25. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.80.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $155.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.27 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nautilus will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 5,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $113,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $70,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,255.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,599 shares of company stock valued at $282,269 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLS. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 3.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 361.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 79,935 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

