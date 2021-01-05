Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OXM. Citigroup cut shares of Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

NYSE OXM opened at $62.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.36. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average of $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 186.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 128,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 83,534 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at $1,789,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,294,000 after acquiring an additional 29,701 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

