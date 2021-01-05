Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) has been given a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DHER. Independent Research set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €115.36 ($135.72).

DHER opened at €136.55 ($160.65) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero SE has a 52 week low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 52 week high of €132.10 ($155.41). The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €108.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of €99.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.37.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

