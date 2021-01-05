Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) has been given a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DHER. Independent Research set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €115.36 ($135.72).

DHER opened at €136.55 ($160.65) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero SE has a 52 week low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 52 week high of €132.10 ($155.41). The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €108.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of €99.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.37.

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also: Day Trading

Analyst Recommendations for Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER)

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.