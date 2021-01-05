TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised TPG RE Finance Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 239.26 and a quick ratio of 239.26. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $21.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.76%. This is a boost from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at $322,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $92,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 254.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 115,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,029,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 367,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.