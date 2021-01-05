E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Get E.On alerts:

EONGY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of E.On from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered E.On from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded E.On from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36. E.On has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $12.58.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that E.On will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on E.On (EONGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.