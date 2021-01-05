Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 3,492 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 491% compared to the average volume of 591 call options.

Several research firms have weighed in on SQM. HSBC upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of SQM opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 60.83, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $52.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $452.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 11.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

