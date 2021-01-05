MicroStrategy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,299 call options on the company. This is an increase of 180% compared to the average volume of 1,178 call options.

In other news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.75, for a total value of $1,628,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,995,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,350 shares of company stock worth $42,936,631. Insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 95.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 33,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 25,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.00.

Shares of MSTR opened at $425.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3,543.50 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.69. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $444.39.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $127.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.26 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.