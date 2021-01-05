Relay Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 12th (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:RLAY) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 12th. Relay Therapeutics had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $400,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RLAY shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

RLAY stock opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.19. Relay Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.56 and a one year high of $57.59.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.66). On average, equities analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,188,472,000. TRV GP Iii LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $449,372,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $136,316,000. TRV GP IV LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $119,729,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $99,209,000.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

