Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Trading Up 5% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) were up 5% on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $17.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cytosorbents traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.37. Approximately 321,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 546,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

CTSO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cytosorbents currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,481,000 after purchasing an additional 407,749 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,421,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 53,618 shares during the period. Avenir Corp raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 190,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 111,713 shares during the period. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $361.38 million, a PE ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

