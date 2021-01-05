Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,774 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 100% compared to the average volume of 1,387 call options.

Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $377.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.87. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $167.79 and a 52-week high of $389.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,085,000 after purchasing an additional 91,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 62.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,963,000 after purchasing an additional 92,216 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3,425.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 191,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,293,000 after purchasing an additional 185,940 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,453,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,621,000.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

