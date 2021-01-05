SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:JNK)

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 31,232 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,460% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,220 call options.

JNK stock opened at $108.67 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,467,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,305,000 after acquiring an additional 944,529 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,580,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 243.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 322,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,653,000 after acquiring an additional 228,714 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,034,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,447,000 after buying an additional 154,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,004,000.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

