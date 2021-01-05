Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) (LON:AIE) Sets New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) (LON:AIE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 140.60 ($1.84), with a volume of 131217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137 ($1.79).

Specifically, insider Jerome Booth purchased 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £4,850.70 ($6,337.47).

Get Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 129.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 105.36. The company has a market capitalization of £95.11 million and a P/E ratio of 21.97.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.