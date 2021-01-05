BoringDAO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.95 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One BoringDAO token can now be purchased for about $416.62 or 0.01346785 BTC on exchanges. BoringDAO has a market cap of $18.25 million and $1.95 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 76.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00029715 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 105.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.70 or 0.00319064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00127626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.90 or 0.00529815 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00285168 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018979 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00050671 BTC.

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,813 tokens. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

BoringDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

