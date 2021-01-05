The Graph (GRT) Market Cap Tops $364.09 Million

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, The Graph has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One The Graph token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000945 BTC on major exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $364.09 million and approximately $134.84 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Graph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00042905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.45 or 0.00327959 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00035445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00023832 BTC.

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph is a token. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling The Graph

The Graph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.