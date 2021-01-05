GateToken Price Hits $0.48 on Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One GateToken token can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market capitalization of $35.29 million and $41.51 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00042905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.45 or 0.00327959 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00035445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00023832 BTC.

GateToken (GT) is a token. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,238,892 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

GateToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

