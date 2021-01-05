SaluS Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $18,803.00 (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, SaluS has traded 45% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for $19.63 or 0.00063456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SaluS has a total market cap of $19.87 million and approximately $18,803.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,788.60 or 0.99527627 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008256 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00018586 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011001 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SaluS Coin Profile

SaluS (SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

