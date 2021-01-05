DATx One Day Trading Volume Hits $229,581.00 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, DATx has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. One DATx token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DATx has a total market cap of $286,047.47 and approximately $229,581.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00042905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.45 or 0.00327959 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00035445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00023832 BTC.

About DATx

DATx (CRYPTO:DATX) is a token. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

DATx Token Trading

DATx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

