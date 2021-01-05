Dock (DOCK) Trading Up 4.5% This Week

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. Dock has a market cap of $10.99 million and $11.14 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock token can currently be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dock has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00043044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.69 or 0.00330243 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00035378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00023952 BTC.

About Dock

Dock (DOCK) is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,000,889 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

