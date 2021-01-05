ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Cap Achieves $587,543.40

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $587,543.40 and approximately $272,094.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,132.00 or 1.00119046 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008281 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00018546 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011013 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 74.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00078336 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

