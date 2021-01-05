Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Trading 2.6% Higher

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) shares traded up 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $105.00 and last traded at $105.00. 501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 343% from the average session volume of 113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.35.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.46.

Sulzer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SULZF)

Sulzer Ltd provides fluid engineering services in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Chemtech, and Applicator Systems divisions. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; cartridges, mixers, dispensers, and accessories; process solutions; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; and control and monitoring equipment.

