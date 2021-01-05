First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) Shares Up 0.4%

First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBSI) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.06 and last traded at $13.06. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.34.

First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter.

About First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI)

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Stockmens Bank that provides various banking and mortgage products and services to individual and corporate customers in southern Missouri, eastern Colorado, and southwestern Nebraska, the United States. The company provides checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

