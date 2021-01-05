Fastforward Innovations Limited (FFWD.L) (LON:FFWD) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Fastforward Innovations Limited (FFWD.L) (LON:FFWD) were up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.95 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.11). Approximately 2,738,242 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 280% from the average daily volume of 720,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

The firm has a market cap of £14.13 million and a P/E ratio of 7.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.61.

Fastforward Innovations Limited (FFWD.L) Company Profile (LON:FFWD)

FastForward Innovations Limited, formerly Kuala Innovations Limited, is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investing policy is to invest in and/or acquire companies and/or projects within the natural resources and/or energy sector. The Company offers investments for entrepreneurs to develop technologies that solve problems in their industries.

