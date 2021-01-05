European Opportunities Trust plc (JEO.L) (LON:JEO) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of European Opportunities Trust plc (JEO.L) (LON:JEO) were up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 740 ($9.67) and last traded at GBX 739 ($9.66). Approximately 404,124 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 322,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 729 ($9.52).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 715.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 697.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £806.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 739.00.

In related news, insider Andrew L. Sutch acquired 46 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 709 ($9.26) per share, with a total value of £326.14 ($426.10).

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

