Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) traded down 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $11.75. 3,489 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 2,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter.

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers consumer, commercial, and agriculture loans; home loans; checking and savings accounts; and financial planning and retirement services.

