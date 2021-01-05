Tezos (XTZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.69 Billion

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $2.23 or 0.00007140 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $1.69 billion and approximately $362.07 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009400 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 755,784,232 coins. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Tezos Coin Trading

Tezos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XTZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.