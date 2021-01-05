SingularityNET (AGI) Market Cap Hits $54.26 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $54.26 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 41.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0636 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00043268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.60 or 0.00334909 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00035376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00023946 BTC.

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 853,144,672 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

SingularityNET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

