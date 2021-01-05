(LKII) (OTCMKTS:LKII) Trading Up 150%

(LKII) (OTCMKTS:LKII)’s share price was up 150% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Lazare Kaplan International Inc (Lazare) is a diamond-cutting company. The Company’s product categories include bands, pendants, earrings and rings. Some of its band products involve leah eternity band, micropave classic band, micropave split band, rachel band, naomi band, isabella band, violetta aria band, new pave twist diamond band, carlotta classic plain band and petite solitaire band.

