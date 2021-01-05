Faircourt Gold Income Corp. (FGX.TO) (TSE:FGX) Trading Up 3.6%

Faircourt Gold Income Corp. (FGX.TO) (TSE:FGX)’s share price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.60. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 5,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.51.

The company has a market cap of C$8.52 million and a PE ratio of 12.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86.

About Faircourt Gold Income Corp. (FGX.TO) (TSE:FGX)

Faircourt Gold Income Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Faircourt Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the precious metals sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in gold mining and exploration.

