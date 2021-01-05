Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Cap Hits $75.93 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $75.93 million and $100,010.00 worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for approximately $38.40 or 0.00123123 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00029923 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 107.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.15 or 0.00317960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00127184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.83 or 0.00528577 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00282921 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00018887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00050143 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,977,586 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WBNBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.