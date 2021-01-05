ZEON Network Price Reaches $0.0009 (ZEON)

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. ZEON Network has a total market cap of $22.08 million and $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, IDEX, P2PB2B and Hotbit. Over the last week, ZEON Network has traded down 26.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00029923 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 107.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.15 or 0.00317960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00127184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.83 or 0.00528577 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00282921 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00018887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00050143 BTC.

ZEON Network Token Profile

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZEON Network’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON Network is medium.com/zeon-network

ZEON Network Token Trading

ZEON Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Hotbit, P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.