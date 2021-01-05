GreenMed (GRMD) Hits Market Capitalization of $2,288.00

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. One GreenMed token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GreenMed has a market capitalization of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GreenMed has traded down 55.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GreenMed Token Profile

GreenMed is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io . GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

