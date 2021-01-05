Joint Ventures Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 43.8% higher against the US dollar. One Joint Ventures token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $27,910.11 and $4,717.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00029923 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 107.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.15 or 0.00317960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00127184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.83 or 0.00528577 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00282921 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00018887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00050143 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures launched on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

