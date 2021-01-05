Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GHL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE GHL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.40. 68,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,255. The company has a market capitalization of $235.25 million, a P/E ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 0.98. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.41). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 36.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.