Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) to Hold

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Full House develops and manages gaming facilities. The Company has a management agreement with the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi Indians for the development and management of a first-class casino/resort with gaming devices in the Battle Creek, Michigan area, which is currently in the pre-development stage. Full House also manages Midway Slots and Simulcast at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington, Delaware, along with the owner of the adjacent racetrack. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Full House Resorts from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

NASDAQ FLL traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.79. 139,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $102.80 million, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.05. Full House Resorts has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $4.22.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.30. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that Full House Resorts will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl G. Braunlich sold 33,245 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $113,697.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,141.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Elaine Guidroz sold 8,556 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $31,999.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 51,394 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

