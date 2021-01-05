Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price target on Fathom from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

Shares of FTHM stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $36.31. 93,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.56. Fathom has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.05.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Fathom will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,443,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the third quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

