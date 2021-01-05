USD Coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.22 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbase Pro, CoinEx, SouthXchange and Coinsuper. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.31 billion and $2.22 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,022.06 or 0.03258882 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00022005 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 4,369,042,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,309,232,890 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Kucoin, Korbit, FCoin, OKEx, Coinbase Pro, SouthXchange, Poloniex, CoinEx, Coinsuper, LATOKEN, Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

