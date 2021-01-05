Geeq Price Up 49.2% Over Last Week (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. Geeq has a market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $411,375.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar. One Geeq token can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00029830 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 106.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.00316349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00126539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.17 or 0.00526651 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00281309 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00018788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00050149 BTC.

Geeq Token Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,788,887 tokens. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

Geeq Token Trading

Geeq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

