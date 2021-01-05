LocalCoinSwap Price Tops $0.0157 on Major Exchanges (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $812,922.95 and approximately $7,369.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00034953 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001611 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00021032 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 47.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002898 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LCS is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,092,905 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,880,129 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

