Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) 1-Day Volume Hits $316.00 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and approximately $316.00 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for about $31,408.17 or 1.00146319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008278 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00018535 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00010927 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00059316 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000214 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 115,711 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

