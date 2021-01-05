Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.15

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.15 and last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 52407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a market cap of $824.34 million, a P/E ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 0.27.

About Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

