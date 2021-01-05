Huobi Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $266.24 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $968.02 million and approximately $266.24 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for $4.84 or 0.00015423 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, DDEX, Gate.io and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00042814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.21 or 0.00335385 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00034929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00023822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $672.61 or 0.02144055 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,076,194 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, Bibox, LBank and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

